Peanut Butter Banana and Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Last year, a friend sent me a recipe for flourless mini muffins that seemed utterly impossible. I was definitely skeptical. How could a banana, peanut butter, an egg, and a tiny bit of baking soda make an edible muffin? But I knew my friend wouldn’t send me a recipe she didn’t like, and we have similar taste in food, so I went ahead and gave it a try. I couldn’t believe how delicious those crazy little muffins were! They seem like they shouldn’t work, but somehow they do. With my friend’s permission, I’m now sharing this crazy recipe with you. They make a great breakfast treat, an afternoon snack, or a tasty dessert.

First, place everything except the chocolate chips in a blender.

Blend until you have a smooth batter.

Place the batter in a bowl and stir in the mini chocolate chips. The batter will be thicker than you might expect.

Fill the prepared mini muffin tins with about 1 Tbsp of batter per muffin cup. They’ll rise more than you’d expect them to, so more than that makes muffins that rise too much and collapse in the middle as they cool.

Bake for 7 to 10 minutes. I like them to be nice and brown, and slightly on the dry side, so I bake them for 10 minutes. Let the muffins cool in the pan before using a butter knife to loosen and lift them out.

And enjoy a delicious snack! You really won’t believe how fluffy and amazing these muffins are.

If you’re allergic to peanuts, feel free to use another nut butter, or you could also try sunflower seed butter. I can’t promise the same results if you use a different nut butter, but I don’t see why it shouldn’t work just as well.

Peanut Butter Banana and Chocolate Chip Mini Muffinss

Time: 20 Minutes, Yield: 15 Mini Muffins

1 Banana

1/2 Cup Peanut Butter

3 Tbsp Honey

1 Large Egg

1/4 tsp Baking Soda

1 Tbsp Vanilla Extract

Pinch Salt

1/2 Cup Mini Chocolate Chips

Preheat the oven to 400º and spray a mini muffin tin well with nonstick cooking spray. Place all ingredients except chocolate chips into a blender and blend until smooth. Transfer batter to a bowl and stir in chocolate chips. Place about 1 Tbsp of batter into each mini muffin cup and bake for 7 – 10 minutes. Let muffins cool in trays, then gently remove with the help of a butter knife. Enjoy!

Per Serving (about 4): 382 Calories, 23.9g Fat, 40g Carbs, 10.3g Protein

*Nutrition information from MyFitnessPal.